Cboe Global Markets : Earnings Scheduled For May 24, 2019

Cboe - Market News Story
Earnings Scheduled For May 24, 2019
Lisa Levin 5/24/2019 3:06:31 AM
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
Companies Reporting After The Bell
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $326.10 million.
Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.
The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $200.49 million.
Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $117.07 million.
KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $69.84 million.
Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FHL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $29.56 million.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $34.44 million.
Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) is estimated to post earnings for its first quarter.
Disclaimer
CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 08:42:02 UTC