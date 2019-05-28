Log in
Cboe Global Markets : Earnings Scheduled For May 28, 2019

05/28/2019 | 04:49am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Earnings Scheduled For May 28, 2019

Lisa Levin 5/28/2019 3:11:21 AM

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
  • Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.
  • American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $413.52 million.
  • Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $44.41 million.
  • Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $526.67 million.
  • Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $7.30 million.
  • The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $5.82 billion.
  • Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $82.97 million.
  • Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $70.67 million.
  • Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
  • LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $37.77 million.
  • Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
  • NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
  • Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
  • Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
  • Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
  • HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $479.47 million.
  • Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $813.93 million.
  • YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $603.78 million.
  • Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $45.87 million.
  • NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $133.58 million.
  • Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $8.01 million.
  • RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share.
  • LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $76.88 million.


Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 08:48:07 UTC
