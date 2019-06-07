Log in
Cboe Global Markets : Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

06/07/2019 | 05:43am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin 6/7/2019 4:03:49 AM

  • Data on nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Wholesale inventories report for April is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on consumer credit for April will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.


Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 09:42:02 UTC
