Cboe Global Markets : Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
Lisa Levin 6/7/2019 4:03:49 AM
Data on nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Wholesale inventories report for April is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Data on consumer credit for April will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
