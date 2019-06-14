Cboe Global Markets : Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Cboe - Market News Story
Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
Lisa Levin 6/14/2019 3:30:57 AM
Data on retail sales for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Data on industrial production for May will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET.
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for June is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Data on business inventories for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
