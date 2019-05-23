Cboe Global Markets : Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Cboe - Market News Story
Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
Lisa Levin 5/23/2019 3:21:56 AM
Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for May is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
Data on new home sales for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
The Energy Information Administration's weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for May will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Dallas, TX at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Tom Barkin will speak in Dallas, TX at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in Dallas, TX at 1:00 p.m. ET.
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will speak in Dallas, TX at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
