Cboe Global Markets Inc.

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

0
06/27/2019 | 04:59am EDT
Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin 6/27/2019 3:20:25 AM

  • Gross Domestic Product report for the first quarter is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The pending home sales index for May is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration's weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for June is schedule for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on farm prices for May will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 08:59:01 UTC
