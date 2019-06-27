Cboe Global Markets : Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
Lisa Levin 6/27/2019 3:20:25 AM
Gross Domestic Product report for the first quarter is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The pending home sales index for May is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
The Energy Information Administration's weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for June is schedule for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.
The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Data on farm prices for May will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
