Cboe Global Markets : Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
Lisa Levin 5/28/2019 3:27:05 AM
The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for March is schedule for release at 9:00 a.m. ET.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency house price index for March will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET.
The Conference Board consumer confidence index for May is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
The Treasury is set to auction 6-month bills and 2-year notes at 11:30 a.m. ET.
The Treasury will auction 3-month bills and 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
