Cboe Global Markets : Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

05/28/2019 | 05:05am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin 5/28/2019 3:27:05 AM

  • The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for March is schedule for release at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Federal Housing Finance Agency house price index for March will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Conference Board consumer confidence index for May is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 6-month bills and 2-year notes at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 3-month bills and 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.


Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 09:03:05 UTC
