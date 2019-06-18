Cboe Global Markets : Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Cboe - Market News Story
Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
Lisa Levin 6/18/2019 3:01:57 AM
-
The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today.
-
Data on housing starts and permits for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
-
The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
-
The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
Disclaimer
CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 08:38:07 UTC