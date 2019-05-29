Cboe Global Markets : Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Cboe - Market News Story
Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
Lisa Levin 5/29/2019 3:38:34 AM
-
The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
-
The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.
-
The Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for May is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
-
The State Street Investor Confidence Index for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
-
The Treasury is set to auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Disclaimer
CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 09:18:03 UTC