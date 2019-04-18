Cboe Global Markets : Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Prices 4.5M Share Public Offering of Common Stock @$11/Share

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Prices 4.5M Share Public Offering of Common Stock @$11/Share



Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $11.00 per share. All of the shares are being sold by Eiger. The gross proceeds to Eiger from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $49.5million. The offering is expected to close on or about April 23, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Eiger granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Eiger anticipates using the net proceeds from the offering to fund activities in connection with its Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) clinical programs, including advancing peginterferon lambda into a potentially registrational program, supporting pipeline activities, and working capital and general corporate purposes.

Citigroup and Jefferies are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG is acting as lead manager for the offering. Ladenburg Thalmann and Baird are acting as co-managers for the offering.



