Cboe Global Markets : Elastic To Acquire Endgame For $234M

Cboe - Market News Story

Benzinga Newsdesk 6/5/2019 3:28:07 PM

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Endgame, Inc. ('Endgame') a security company focused on endpoint prevention, detection, and response. Under the terms of the agreement, which has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies, Elastic will acquire Endgame for a total purchase price of $234 million, subject to customary adjustments. The purchase price will be paid through the issuance of Elastic stock, the assumption of outstanding equity awards and the repayment of outstanding indebtedness, which currently amounts to $14 million.