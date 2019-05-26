Cboe Global Markets : Elbit Systems Awarded $127M Contract to Provide Tactical Radio Systems to a Country in South Asia

Cboe - Market News Story
Elbit Systems Awarded $127M Contract to Provide Tactical Radio Systems to a Country in South Asia
Charles Gross 5/26/2019 5:47:08 AM
Elbit SystemsLtd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) announced today that it was awarded a $127 million contract to supply vehicular tactical radio systems to the Army of a country in South Asia. The contract will be performed over a three-year period.
The radios to be supplied will include several configurations for integration onboard a range of armored fighting vehicles and tanks at the battalion and company levels.
Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, commented: 'We are pleased with this contract award which shows that customers recognize the advantages of our radio systems. We believe that there is a significant growth potential for our communications and command and control solutions as armed forces increasingly seek to build up their networked warfare capabilities.'
