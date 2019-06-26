Log in
Cboe Global Markets : Elbit Systems U.S. Subsidiary Awarded Additional $26M Contract to Provide Integrated Fixed Towers System in Arizona

06/26/2019 | 04:52am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Elbit Systems U.S. Subsidiary Awarded Additional $26M Contract to Provide Integrated Fixed Towers System in Arizona

Charles Gross 6/26/2019 3:12:16 AM

Elbit SystemsLtd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) announced today that its subsidiary in the U.S., Elbit Systems of America, LLC ('Elbit Systems of America'), was awarded an approximately $26 million contract from the United States Customs and Border Protection ('CBP') to install an Integrated Fixed Towers ('IFT') system in the U.S. Border Patrol Casa Grande Area of Responsibility ('AoR') in Arizona. The project will be performed over a one-year period. To date, Elbit Systems of America has been awarded a number of contracts from CBP to install IFT systems in numerous AoR's covering a total of approximately 200 miles of the Arizona-Mexico border.

The IFT system comprises a command and control center and a networked multi-tower, multi-sensor system that continuously monitors portions of the U.S. southern border. Information from the towers is sent to the command and control center at a Border Patrol Station providing agents with long-range, persistent surveillance and situational awareness that allows them to dispatch an appropriate response. This capability provides greater safety for the agents patrolling the border in the Casa Grande AoR.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 08:51:06 UTC
