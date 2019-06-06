Log in
Cboe Global Markets : Enlivex Therapeutics Offers Clinical Update On Safety Profile Of Off-The-Shelf Cell Therapy Product In First 3 Patients

06/06/2019 | 08:28am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Enlivex Therapeutics Offers Clinical Update On Safety Profile Of Off-The-Shelf Cell Therapy Product In First 3 Patients

Benzinga Newsdesk 6/6/2019 6:47:13 AM

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today provided a clinical update on the positive safety profile of its off-the-shelf cell therapy, AllocetraTM, in the first three severe sepsis patients, as part of its ongoing Phase Ib clinical trial.

This is the first infusion of off-the-shelf AllocetraTM ('OTS Allocetra') in human subjects. Enlivex has developed OTS Allocetra as a second-generation cell therapy to the matched-donor Allocetra product, which has demonstrated a robust safety and clinical efficacy profile in a Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of GvHD in patients following bone-marrow transplantation. Enlivex designed OTS Allocetra to eliminate the need to find matched donors as the source of the therapeutic cells and allow Enlivex to manufacture therapeutic product inventory that could be used, post regulatory approval, for additional clinical indications that require swift infusion of the immunotherapeutic product to patients. The first such indication Enlivex is currently targeting is prevention of cytokine storms and organ dysfunction associated with sepsis.

The three patients in the Phase Ib clinical trial of OTS Allocetra had severe sepsis at the time of OTS Allocetra infusion. All three patients tolerated the infusion without serious adverse events. All three patients demonstrated swift clinical improvement after administration of both the standard-of-care and OTS Allocetra, and were released from the hospital after the condition of severe sepsis has been eliminated.

Following the results of the first three patients, Enlivex obtained regulatory approval for continued recruitment of patients into the Phase Ib clinical trial.

Prof. Dror Mevorach, Chief Medical Officer of Enlivex, commented, 'We are pleased with the robust safety profile of OTS Allocetra in the first three sepsis patients in our ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial. Patients with severe sepsis are typically in highly-fragile clinical states, and it is encouraging that we have observed no serious adverse events associated with OTS in our ongoing trial. A potential clinically viable option of an off-the-shelf formulation could be of great importance for the commercialization of Allocetra for various clinical indications without the need to find a matched donor as the source of the infused cells.'

Shmuel Hess, CEO of Enlivex, stated, 'We are encouraged by these initial results and the regulatory approval for recruitment of additional sepsis patients. OTS Allocetra is a significant product for Enlivex, and we look forward to obtaining additional clinical data'.

The ongoing Phase Ib clinical trial is expected to recruit up to 10 sepsis patients and study the safety and tolerability profile of OTS Allocetra. Subject to the study results, Enlivex is planning to initiate a Phase II of OTS Allocetra in up to 40 patients with sepsis, studying the clinical effect on amelioration of cytokine storms and prevention of organ dysfunction associated with severe sepsis.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 12:27:03 UTC
