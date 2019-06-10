Log in
Cboe Global Markets : Ericsson, Intellectual Ventures Sign License Agreement Ending Patent Infringement Lawsuits

06/10/2019
Cboe - Market News Story
Ericsson, Intellectual Ventures Sign License Agreement Ending Patent Infringement Lawsuits

Charles Gross 6/10/2019 2:50:06 AM

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Intellectual Ventures have signed a license agreement ending all patent infringement lawsuits between the companies, including a lawsuit that went to trial earlier this year and resulted in a USD 43 million jury verdict for Intellectual Ventures. Since 2012, Intellectual Ventures has filed a number of patent infringement lawsuits against Ericsson and its customers in the U.S. and Europe seeking injunctions and monetary damages. While the terms of the agreement are confidential, Ericsson expects a negative impact on operating income within Segment Networks in Q2 2019.

Ericsson is a leading innovator in telecommunications and has a strong commitment to research and development. Ericsson has one of the industry's strongest intellectual property portfolios, which includes more than 49,000 granted patents worldwide. Ericsson is the largest holder of standard essential patents for mobile communication.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 08:27:02 UTC
