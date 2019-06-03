Log in
Cboe Global Markets : FCA US Reports Strong May Auto Sales

06/03/2019 | 12:04pm EDT
FCA US Reports Strong May Auto Sales

Tanzeel Akhtar 6/3/2019 9:01:44 AM

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) reports May 2019 auto sales were up 2 percent year on year, beating Cox Automotive economist estimate of down 6.7 percent.

On Monday, Fiat Chrysler's stock was trading up 0.4 percent at $12.68 per share.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 16:03:09 UTC
