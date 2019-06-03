Cboe Global Markets : FCA US Reports Strong May Auto Sales

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) reports May 2019 auto sales were up 2 percent year on year, beating Cox Automotive economist estimate of down 6.7 percent.
On Monday, Fiat Chrysler's stock was trading up 0.4 percent at $12.68 per share.
