Cboe Global Markets : FCA US Reports Strong May Auto Sales

Cboe - Market News Story

Tanzeel Akhtar 6/3/2019 9:01:44 AM

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) reports May 2019 auto sales were up 2 percent year on year, beating Cox Automotive economist estimate of down 6.7 percent.

On Monday, Fiat Chrysler's stock was trading up 0.4 percent at $12.68 per share.

Related Links:

This Day In Market History: NYSE Launches After-Hours Trading

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street