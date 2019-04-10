Log in
Cboe Global Markets : FDA Declines Helius Medical Technologies' Request De Novo Classification And 510(k) Clearance Of The PoNS Device

04/10/2019 | 07:43am EDT
FDA Declines Helius Medical Technologies' Request De Novo Classification And 510(k) Clearance Of The PoNS Device

Benzinga Newsdesk 4/10/2019 6:06:14 AM

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) ('Helius' or the 'Company'), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the 'FDA' or the 'Agency') has completed its review of the Company's request for De Novo classification and 510(k) clearance of the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™) device and has declined the Company's request. In reaching its conclusion, the Agency noted that it did not have sufficient information to discern the relative independent contributions of the PoNS Device and physical therapy on the improvements from baseline in the effectiveness endpoints observed in the Company's clinical studies. The FDA noted that the Company could generate additional data to address its concerns and resubmit its application.

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 11:42:04 UTC
