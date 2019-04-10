Cboe Global Markets : FDA Declines Helius Medical Technologies' Request De Novo Classification And 510(k) Clearance Of The PoNS Device

FDA Declines Helius Medical Technologies' Request De Novo Classification And 510(k) Clearance Of The PoNS Device

Benzinga Newsdesk 4/10/2019 6:06:14 AM

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) ('Helius' or the 'Company'), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the 'FDA' or the 'Agency') has completed its review of the Company's request for De Novo classification and 510(k) clearance of the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™) device and has declined the Company's request. In reaching its conclusion, the Agency noted that it did not have sufficient information to discern the relative independent contributions of the PoNS Device and physical therapy on the improvements from baseline in the effectiveness endpoints observed in the Company's clinical studies. The FDA noted that the Company could generate additional data to address its concerns and resubmit its application.