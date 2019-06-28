Log in
Cboe Global Markets : FTI Consulting Will Acquire German-Based Andersch AG

06/28/2019 | 01:11pm EDT
FTI Consulting Will Acquire German-Based Andersch AG

Tanzeel Akhtar 6/28/2019 11:31:16 AM

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) will acquire the German restructuring advisory firm Andersch AG. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

FTI Consulting is a business advisory firm headquartered in Washington, D.C. Andersch AG has offices in Frankfurt, Hamburg and Dϋsseldorf. The acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter of 2019, subject to German regulatory approval.

'We have been actively pursuing the opportunity to attract a high-quality restructuring team in Germany, which is one of the largest markets for consulting services in the world,' said Steven Gunby CEO of FTI Consulting. 'Moreover, the addition of our new colleagues in Germany will further enhance our leading restructuring positions globally, supporting our commitment to investing behind our core positions of strength.'

FTI Consulting shares traded around $83.87 at time of publication.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 17:10:07 UTC
