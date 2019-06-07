Log in
Cboe Global Markets : FedEx Express Drops Amazon, Focuses On 'Broader E-Commerce Market'

06/07/2019 | 02:43pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
FedEx Express Drops Amazon, Focuses On 'Broader E-Commerce Market'

Tanzeel Akhtar 6/7/2019 1:06:51 PM

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) said Friday that it will not renew Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s domestic express contract.

'FedEx has made the strategic decision to not renew the FedEx Express U.S. domestic contract with Amazon.com, Inc. as we focus on serving the broader e-commerce market,' the courier service said in a statement.

The decision does not impact existing contracts between Amazon and other FedEx business units, nor international services, FedEx said.

Amazon is not FedEx's largest customer, and the percentage of total FedEx revenue attributable to Amazon accounted for less than 1.3 percent of total FedEx revenue for the 12-month period ended Dec. 31, the company said.

FedEx may be dropping Amazon's domestic express contract, but the company says Amazon only was worth **1.3%** of its total revenue for 2018. https://t.co/MQwOsEjYwS

- Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) June 7, 2019

FedEx shares were up 0.8 percent at $158.10 at the time of publication Friday, while Amazon shares were trading higher by 2.6 percent at $1,800.02.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 18:42:06 UTC
