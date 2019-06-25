Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : FedEx Is Now The World's Policeman, Lawsuit Says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 05:51pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
FedEx Is Now The World's Policeman, Lawsuit Says

FreightWaves 6/25/2019 4:10:58 PM

What responsibility does a freight provider have in ensuring shippers comply with trade restrictions? That is the central question FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) is asking in its lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Commerce. According to the suit, FedEx is being burdened by having to comply with Export Administration Regulations ('EAR') that are constantly changing and helped place the company in the crosshairs of the U.S.-China trade dispute.

FedEx is asking the United States District Court for the District of Columbia to stop the Commerce Department from enforcing prohibitions contained within EAR. The company said EAR 'violates common carriers' rights to due process under the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution as they unreasonably hold common carriers strictly liable for shipments that may violate the EAR without requiring evidence that the carriers had knowledge of any violations.'

Essentially, FedEx is claiming that complying with EAR is burdensome, costly and a single mistake can be detrimental to its business.

EAR comprises the regulations that make up the Export Control Reform Act of 2018, which requires companies to screen names and addresses of shippers and receivers and identify any names on the EAR 'Entity List,' a blacklist of people and companies that goods can't be shipped to. The list includes ''persons reasonably believed to be involved, or to pose a significant risk of being or becoming involved in activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States.'

FedEx said it has developed sophisticated methods to ensure compliance, but the constantly changing trade restrictions being deployed by the Trump Administration requires 'considerably more screening than possible from common carriers,' FedEx said in the lawsuit.

'This puts an impossible burden on a common carrier such as FedEx to know the origin and technological make-up of contents of all the shipments it handles and whether they comply with EAR,' FedEx said in a statement.

EAR restricts the international transfer of commodities, technology, information and software for reasons of national security and foreign policy. The list has been around since 1979, but with the Administration using trade restrictions as leverage to secure improved trade deals, that list is continuing to change and placing undue burden on common carriers, FedEx alleges.

The company, in the complaint, said that even if it 'were to inspect the contents of every package for re-export that it delivers, the company would not have enough information to make highly technical determinations to assess whether an item outside the U.S. is an 'item subject to the EAR.''

In determining compliance on a package-by-package basis, FedEx could end up violating codified civil privacy laws, it said. To comply, the company said, it would have to ban all shipments to any party on the EAR Entity List, even if that item was not restricted, simply because FedEx would not know whether the item within the sealed box was subject to EAR.

'The increasing use of restrictions on exports and imports by the Commerce Department in various geopolitical and trade disputes creates just an impossible burden on FedEx and common carriers,' Fred Smith, FedEx CEO, told Fox News Monday night. 'Under the Department of Commerce regulations, we are expected to be the policeman for these import and export controls. There are about 1,100 entities on this list and five were just added last Friday.'

The suit notes that the law often exempts common carriers such as internet service providers and telecommunications companies from liability for the content of packages and communications they transmit. However, the EAR regulations hold freight businesses liable as 'aiders and abettors' of EAR violations committed by customers.

'We're required under the regulations of the department to certify that the shipper, who may or may not be telling the truth, is in compliance with those export regulations,' Smith said. 'And despite the fact that we handle 15 million shipments a day, if we make an error on any one of them, without a trial or any due process, we can be fined $250,000 per piece.'

FedEx cited the precedence of United States v. Jacobson, 466 U.S. 109, 114 (1984), as reaffirming that the public has a reasonable expectation of privacy when shipping letters and other sealed packages.

'Common carriers, as transporters for the public, cannot reasonably be expected to police the contents and ultimate destinations of the millions of daily shipments to ensure compliance with the EAR,' the suit claims.

The suit names the U.S. Department of Commerce; Wilbur Ross, U.S. Secretary of Commerce; the Bureau of Industry and Security; and Nazak Nikakhtar, assistant secretary for industry and analysis with the Bureau of Industry and Security.

'We hope the Commerce Department will come up with a solution that eliminates the requirement that we be the policeman for these shipments and other common carriers as well,' Smith said.

Image Sourced by Pixabay



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 21:50:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
05:51pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Second Sight Says Results On Primary, Secondary Endpoints ..
PU
05:51pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : FedEx Is Now The World's Policeman, Lawsuit Says
PU
05:51pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Second Sight Medical Earlier After-Hours Press Release Hig..
PU
05:46pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : What's Next For PG&E? Bondholders Look To Forge New Path F..
PU
05:36pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Roku Falls On Questions Of Tariff Exposure
PU
05:21pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Xero Aggressively Targets Underpenetrated Cloud Accounting..
PU
05:16pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Hearing China's Consul General In Montreal, Canada Says Ch..
PU
05:16pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : EQT Highlights 'Strong Shareholder Support' For Co.'s Boar..
PU
05:16pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Criteo Reports COO Mollie Spilman To Leave; CEO JB Rudelle..
PU
05:11pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : InterXion Reports Offering Of 4M Common Shares
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 150 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,22%
P/E ratio 2019 28,71
P/E ratio 2020 24,45
EV / Sales 2019 10,7x
EV / Sales 2020 9,77x
Capitalization 11 984 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC14.96%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.08%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG20.20%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE37.57%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About