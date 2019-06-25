Cboe Global Markets : Federal Funds Futures Imply Traders See 65% Chance Fed Cutting Interest Rates By 25 Bps At July 30-31 Policy Meeting, Up From 57% Monday; Imply Traders See 35% Chance Fed Cutting Rates By 50 Bps At July Policy Meeting, Down From 42% Monday

Cboe - Market News Story
Federal Funds Futures Imply Traders See 65% Chance Fed Cutting Interest Rates By 25 Bps At July 30-31 Policy Meeting, Up From 57% Monday; Imply Traders See 35% Chance Fed Cutting Rates By 50 Bps At July Policy Meeting, Down From 42% Monday
Benzinga Newsdesk 6/25/2019 1:20:57 PM
-Reuters
Disclaimer
CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 19:00:04 UTC