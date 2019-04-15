Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Fisher-Price Sleeper Recall Could Cost Mattel Up To $60M

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 02:38pm EDT


Fisher-Price Sleeper Recall Could Cost Mattel Up To $60M

Dave Royse      4/15/2019 1:00:01 PM

Market analysts say Fisher-Price's voluntary recall of nearly 5 million infant sleepers could cost Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) $40 million to $60 million not counting potential legal costs and increases the risk to its shares.

What Happened

The company, in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, issued a recall notice for the Rock 'n Play Sleeper after reports that over a 10-year period more than 30 infants suffocated or strangled when they rolled over in the sleepers while unrestrained. About 4.7 million of the sleepers have been sold in that time.

The company will refund the cost of the sleeper on a sliding scale based on how long the customer has owned the product. The sleepers ranged in price from $40 to $149.

Mattel says the deaths were the result of improper use, and that it stands by the safety of its products, though it agrees the best course of action right now is to recall the sleepers.

Mattel's stock was down 1.84 percent to $13.35 at publication time Monday.

Why It's Important

BMO Capital Markets analyst Gerrick Johnson kept an Outperform rating on the stock with a $20 price target.

Customers so far have been returning the sleepers at about a 15 percent rate - with many of those that were purchased no longer in use because the child has outgrown it. Still, Johnson noted, assuming a $60 retail price, a 15-percent return rate would cost the company more than $42 million, or 9 cents per share. On top of that, Johnson expects Fisher-Price will lose about $35 million in sales for the rest of the year.

Photo courtesy of Fisher-Price.

'Lawsuits and settlements are also likely to arise, giving rise to more financial liability,' Johnson wrote in a note. 'We think this issue will eventually subside as many recalls do, but we still have concern that it could become a much larger issue, a cash drain, and a distraction for management... We believe the company's turnaround is progressing well but fear the shares could be pressured in the near term owing to this issue and negative press.'

UBS is estimating a direct recall impact of 10 cents to 15 cents in earnings per share, or $40 million to $60 million. UBS analyst Arpine Kocharyan has a Neutral rating on Mattel and lowered the price target from $15 to $14.

But Kocharyan also noted there could be an additional hit if there's heavy litigation costs or fines. Brand reputation is also a concern.

'[W]e note that historically Mattel has been able to limit the lasting impact of even more difficult product recalls (2007 lead paint) on its overall brand value by being very public about actions taken to remedy the situation,' Kocharyan wrote to investors. 'We do not believe the Rock 'n Play recall is comparable in scale to broader product safety concerns Mattel had to overcome in '07.'

Related Links

Analyst: Mattel's Fundamentals Don't Warrant Its Recent Run

Toy Companies Hasbro, Mattel, Not Back to Normal Yet


Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 18:37:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
02:53pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Fibrocell Strikes Funding Deal For Gene Therapy Candidate
PU
02:43pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Pelosi Says She Wasn't Pleased When Trump Put Tariffs On E..
PU
02:38pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Boeing Says Pilots Will Play Pivotal Role In Efforts To Wi..
PU
02:38pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Fisher-Price Sleeper Recall Could Cost Mattel Up To $60M
PU
02:18pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Why So Many Freight Brokerages Have Offices In Colombia
PU
02:08pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Nike's Tiger Rally Fizzles, But Technical Picture Still Bu..
PU
01:58pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Is The European Air Cargo Market Cause For Worry?
PU
01:43pPREPARING FOR TORONTO : MJ Freeway To Discuss Cannabis Technology
PU
01:23pHABIT RESTAURANTS OPTION ALERT : Sep 20 $13 Calls Sweep (46) near the Ask: 1502 ..
PU
12:53pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 34 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 185 M
EBIT 2019 749 M
Net income 2019 433 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,36%
P/E ratio 2019 24,88
P/E ratio 2020 21,46
EV / Sales 2019 9,37x
EV / Sales 2020 8,60x
Capitalization 10 729 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 106 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%10 702
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.00%44 179
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC2.59%43 595
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG9.15%24 623
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE19.60%22 115
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 931
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About