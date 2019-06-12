Log in
Cboe Global Markets : Fiverr Prices 5.26M Shares @$21/Share

06/12/2019 | 10:14pm EDT
Fiverr Prices 5.26M Shares @$21/Share

Charles Gross 6/12/2019 8:36:25 PM

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,263,158 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $21.00 per share. The underwriters of the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 789,473 ordinary shares from Fiverr at the initial public offering price. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 13, 2019 under the ticker symbol 'FVRR.'

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on June 17, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. BofA Merrill Lynch and UBS Securities LLC are also acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. JMP Securities LLC, Needham & Company, LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 02:13:07 UTC
