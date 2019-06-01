Cboe Global Markets : G1 Therapeutics Presents Additional Phase 2 Data on Trilaciclib in Small Cell Lung Cancer at #ASCO19; New Patient-reported Outcomes Data Shows Trilaciclib Improves Chemotherapy Experience for Patients

Cboe - Market News Story

Charles Gross 6/1/2019 3:56:32 PM

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) today presented additional findings from a randomized Phase 2 clinical trial demonstrating the myelopreservation benefits of trilaciclib in patients undergoing chemotherapy treatment for 2nd/3rd-line small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Trilaciclib is a first-in-class myelopreservation agent designed to protect the bone marrow from damage by chemotherapy and improve patient outcomes.

The abstract titled 'Trilaciclib, a CDK 4/6 inhibitor, mitigates myelosuppression in patients with previously treated extensive stage small cell lung cancer receiving topotecan' (#8505) was selected for oral presentation at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

In December 2018, the company announced topline data showing that SCLC patients receiving trilaciclib + topotecan (a chemotherapy agent) experienced statistically significant reductions in the duration and occurrence of Grade 4 neutropenia, and that trilaciclib treatment resulted in a reduction in the number of granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) administrations and red blood cell (RBC) transfusions, compared to patients receiving placebo + topotecan. Overall, patients receiving trilaciclib + topotecan showed an improved safety profile compared to those receiving placebo + topotecan.

An analysis of patient-reported outcomes (PRO) data showed clinically meaningful improvements in the treatment experience for patients receiving trilaciclib + topotecan compared to those receiving placebo + topotecan. Patients receiving trilaciclib reported significant improvements in several areas, including: general and physical wellbeing, quality-of-life (QoL) measures specific to lung cancer patients, symptoms and impact of fatigue, and symptoms and effects on physical and functional wellbeing due to anemia.

'Chemotherapy is an effective treatment option for those with cancer. As a treating physician, I regularly see how it also negatively impacts patient health and quality of life. Chemotherapy often causes bone marrow damage that can result in anemia and neutropenia, subsequently leaving patients with severe fatigue and at increased risk of infection,' said Lowell Hart, M.D., Scientific Director of Research, Florida Cancer Specialists and trilaciclib clinical trial investigator. 'It was encouraging to observe that in this trial, use of trilaciclib made chemotherapy safer, reducing the rates of chemotherapy-related side effects and the use of rescue interventions commonly used to treat them. Importantly, patient-reported outcomes data showed that the myelopreservation benefits of trilaciclib improved their overall experience on chemotherapy.'

Key findings of the trial included:

Patients receiving trilaciclib + topotecan demonstrated statistically significant reductions in both of the trial's primary endpoints compared to patients receiving placebo + topotecan: duration of Grade 4 neutropenia in cycle 1 and occurrence of Grade 4 neutropenia.

Trilaciclib treatment reduced the number of G-CSF administrations per cycle and the number ofRBCtransfusions (on/after week 5) per week compared to placebo.

PRO data showed clinically meaningful improvements in the treatment experience of patients receiving trilaciclib + topotecan compared to those who received placebo + topotecan.

Anti-tumor efficacy measures of overall response rate (ORR), progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) were comparable between the trilaciclib + topotecan and placebo + topotecan arms.

Consistent with the three other randomized Phase 2 trials, trilaciclib was well tolerated and there were fewer ≥ Grade 4 treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) in the trilaciclib arm compared to the placebo arm.

Following meetings with U.S and European regulatory authorities to review data from three randomized, placebo-controlled SCLC clinical trials, including data presented at the 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting, the company announced plans to submit marketing applications for trilaciclib for myelopreservation in SCLC. The company expects to file a New Drug Application (NDA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in 2020.