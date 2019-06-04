Cboe Global Markets : GameStop Continues To Suffer After Mixed Q1 Report, Eliminating Dividend

Cboe - Market News Story
GameStop Continues To Suffer After Mixed Q1 Report, Eliminating Dividend
Brett Hershman 6/4/2019 3:19:27 PM
GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares are getting crushed after reporting a mixed first-quarter report on Tuesday.
Adjusted earnings came in at 7 cents per share, beating estimates by 10 cents. Sales came in at $1.55 billion, missing estimates by $90 million. The company sees FY2019 comparable store sales down 5-10 percent.
The company's boarded eliminated its quarterly dividend.
GameStop shares fell 8.4 percent to $7.16 at time of publication in after-hours trading. Shares are down 38 percent in 2019.
