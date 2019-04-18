Cboe Global Markets : Greenlane Prices Upsized 6M Share IPO @$17/Share

Greenlane Prices Upsized 6M Share IPO @$17/Share



Charles Gross 4/18/2019 3:29:45 AM





Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN), a leading distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories, announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on April 18, 2019 under the ticker symbol 'GNLN.' Greenlane is offering 5,250,000 shares and the selling stockholders are offering 750,000 shares. In addition, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of Class A common stock. The offering is expected to close on April 23, 2019, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Cowen and Canaccord Genuity are acting as joint-lead bookrunners for the proposed offering. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Roth Capital Partners and Northland Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.



