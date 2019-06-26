Log in
Cboe Global Markets : Guy Gentile Issues Open Letter to Lannett Stockholders

06/26/2019 | 09:10pm EDT
Guy Gentile Issues Open Letter to Lannett Stockholders

Charles Gross 6/26/2019 7:27:34 PM

Guy Gentile released the following open letter to stockholders of Lannett (NYSE: LCI):

Dear Fellow Lannett Stockholders:

Since September 2018 MintFunds has accumulated a significant position in
Lannett's common stock because we believe there is great long-term value in the
business.

However, over this time frame the short interest has risen from 14 million to a
massive short position of 22 million shares. Additionally, we believe the stock has
been fraudulently manipulated to keep the stock price depressed via an elaborate
short and distort scam. The short interest has reached as high as 22 million shares
according to yahoo finance as of the end of May 2019, which is nearly 70-80% of
the public float.

We have removed our shares, around 'three million', from being lent out for
shorting and we encourage you to do that same, by simply calling your broker and
asking them not to lend out your shares.

The average short interest in generic drug companies is under 10% of the float; if
most long term investors remove their shares from being lent out down to where
only five million shares where available that would cause nearly 15-16 million
shares of short covering bring Lannett short interest in line with other generic drug
companies.

Sincerely,

Guy Gentile
Managing Member
MINTFUNDS, LLC

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 01:09:07 UTC
