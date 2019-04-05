Cboe Global Markets : Henri Arslanian Tells Us How Things Are Going in Asia's Fintech Market

Henri Arslanian Tells Us How Things Are Going in Asia's Fintech Market

Nick Esquer 4/5/2019 1:39:17 PM

In this episode of the Fintech Focus podcast, we're going to take you on a trip across the globe to Asia where, according to Henri Arslanian, the fintech business is booming. And what better way to learn about it than from someone who's seen it grow from the ground up?

Arslanian is the head of fintech and crypto for PricewaterhouseCoopers in Asia, the chairman of the Fintech Association of Hong Kong, and is an adjunct professor at the University of Hong Kong where he teaches the only fintech university course in Asia.

Arslanian advises anyone and everyone who wants to know about fintech policy and how to grow fintech-that includes government agencies, businesses and students. From crypto to the technology behind the technology, he's your man.

