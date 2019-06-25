Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Here's Who Trump Will Be Meeting With At G-20

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Here's Who Trump Will Be Meeting With At G-20

Wayne Duggan 6/25/2019 11:23:19 AM

All eyes on Wall Street this week will be focused on Japan and the G-20 summit. The highlight of the summit for investors will likely be a one-on-one meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump's Sit-Downs

But while investors hope for positive news on trade war negotiations between the U.S. and China, Trump is also sitting down for one-on-one meetings with leaders from several other nations at the G-20 meeting as well, according to the White House. Here's a list of names that have been confirmed for personal sit-downs with Trump:

  • China's President Xi Jinping
  • Russia's President Vladimir Putin
  • Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
  • Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan
  • Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel
  • India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison
  • Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
Topics Of Discussion

In addition to the critical trade talks with Xi, Trump will likely be rallying support for his recent sanctions on Iran after a U.S. drone was shot down last week. However, investors care most about the trade war with China, which has hurt economic growth, disrupted supply chains and generated volatility in international markets.

Hundreds of business leaders and representatives have met with U.S. trade officials in the past month to warn that implementing tariffs on another $300 billion of Chinese imports would result in higher prices for U.S. consumers and potential job losses in the economy.

Trump has said he is waiting until after the G-20 meeting with Xi to decide whether or not he will implement tariffs on an additional $300 billion in goods. This week, a senior White House official said Trump if 'quite comfortable with any outcome' from the meeting with Xi.

Investors seem optimistic heading into the G-20 meeting, which starts on Friday. In the past week, the SPDR S&P ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is up 0.2% and the iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (NYSE: FXI) is up 0.9%.

Related Links:

Trump Compares Federal Reserve To 'Stubborn Child'

Federal Reserve Leaves Rates Unchanged; Bullard Dissents

Photo credit: Emily Elconin



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 17:15:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
01:36pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Dustin Johnson, Kid Rock Hit Links As PGA Comes To Detroit..
PU
01:36pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Vislink Technologies Shares Higher After Patent Approval
PU
01:36pMID-DAY MARKET UPDATE : Allergan Jumps On Acquisition News; Conatus Pharmaceutic..
PU
01:21pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
PU
01:16pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Here's Who Trump Will Be Meeting With At G-20
PU
12:36pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : The Sell-Side Upgrade Lifting GrubHub Shares Tuesday
PU
12:26pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Iran Government Spokesman Says Sanctioning Iran's Supreme ..
PU
12:21pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Former Victoria's Secret CMO Jann Parish Joins Green Growt..
PU
12:01pFINTECH FOCUS REWIND : This CEO Wants To Make Business Expenses Easier
PU
12:01pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : USA Dallas Fed Services Revenues for Jun 13.6 vs 2.7 Prior
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 150 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,22%
P/E ratio 2019 28,71
P/E ratio 2020 24,45
EV / Sales 2019 10,7x
EV / Sales 2020 9,77x
Capitalization 11 984 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC14.96%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.08%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG20.20%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE37.57%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About