Cboe Global Markets : Here's Who Trump Will Be Meeting With At G-20

Wayne Duggan 6/25/2019 11:23:19 AM

All eyes on Wall Street this week will be focused on Japan and the G-20 summit. The highlight of the summit for investors will likely be a one-on-one meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

But while investors hope for positive news on trade war negotiations between the U.S. and China, Trump is also sitting down for one-on-one meetings with leaders from several other nations at the G-20 meeting as well, according to the White House. Here's a list of names that have been confirmed for personal sit-downs with Trump:

China's President Xi Jinping

Russia's President Vladimir Putin

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

In addition to the critical trade talks with Xi, Trump will likely be rallying support for his recent sanctions on Iran after a U.S. drone was shot down last week. However, investors care most about the trade war with China, which has hurt economic growth, disrupted supply chains and generated volatility in international markets.

Hundreds of business leaders and representatives have met with U.S. trade officials in the past month to warn that implementing tariffs on another $300 billion of Chinese imports would result in higher prices for U.S. consumers and potential job losses in the economy.

Trump has said he is waiting until after the G-20 meeting with Xi to decide whether or not he will implement tariffs on an additional $300 billion in goods. This week, a senior White House official said Trump if 'quite comfortable with any outcome' from the meeting with Xi.

Investors seem optimistic heading into the G-20 meeting, which starts on Friday. In the past week, the SPDR S&P ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is up 0.2% and the iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (NYSE: FXI) is up 0.9%.

Photo credit: Emily Elconin