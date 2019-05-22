Cboe Global Markets : IDEAYA Prices 5M Share IPO @$10/Share

Cboe - Market News Story

Charles Gross 5/22/2019 8:37:24 PM

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.(NASDAQ: IDYA) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by IDEAYA. In addition, IDEAYA has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. IDEAYA's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on May 23, 2019, under the ticker symbol 'IDYA'. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by IDEAYA, are expected to be $50.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on May 28, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and Jefferies acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.