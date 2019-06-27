Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : IMO 2020 Prep Is Already Hiking Cost To Ship Cargo By Sea

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 12:40pm EDT
IMO 2020 Prep Is Already Hiking Cost To Ship Cargo By Sea

FreightWaves 6/27/2019 11:02:43 AM

On January 1, 2020, the sulfur content of fuel used on ocean-going ships, as well as their emissions, will be capped globally at 0.5 percent. Today, just over six months before the deadline, the effect on fleet capacity at sea and on freight rates for cargo shippers is already apparent, according to Clarksons Platou Securities, the investment banking arm of Clarksons, a group that owns the world's largest ship brokerage.

Many vessel owners are opting to comply with the new regulation by installing exhaust gas scrubbers. To do so, they must temporarily pull vessels from the market for installation.

This reduces the capacity of ships at sea, which increases charter and freight rates. The capacity and rate effects differ based upon the shipping segment, because it makes more sense to install scrubbers on some vessels rather than others. Generally, the larger the ship, the more space available for installation, and the more time a ship is at sea (versus in port operations), the more theoretical savings from scrubbers.

Consequently, the most likely candidates are the highest-capacity ships on the longest-haul trades - in the dry bulk sector, Capesizes, which have a capacity of over 100,000 deadweight tons each; larger container ships of 8,000 twenty-foot-equivalent units (TEU) or more; and very large crude carriers (VLCCs), each of which transports two million barrels of crude oil.

Clarksons compiles data on scrubber orders and the dates of estimated installations, and it projects the amount of capacity that will be offline per month, and how this theoretically impacts rates, all else being equal.

According to a June 26 client note issued by Clarksons Platou Securities, 0.9 percent of the VLCC fleet and 0.3 percent of the Capesize fleet was out of service this month for scrubber retrofits, based on data from Clarksons Research.

Clarksons believes that VLCCs would have averaged around $16,000 per day in June if none of these ships were pulled from the market, but averaged $19,000 per day, meaning that the IMO 2020 retrofits inflated rates by $3,000 per day or 18.75 percent.

It believes Capesizes would have earned $14,000 per day, but averaged $15,000 per day due to scrubber retrofits.

For the remainder of 2019, Clarksons sees an acceleration of retrofits. It believes that in the second half of this year, 1.6 percent of VLCCs, 1.4 percent of container ships over 8,000 TEU, and 1.2 percent of Capesizes will be out of service for scrubber installations.

Clarksons Platou Securities is projecting that scrubber-installation-related capacity withdrawals could lift VLCC earnings from $25,000 to $35,000 per day in the second half, or by 40 percent; Capesize rates from $18,500 to $23,000 per day, or by 24 percent; and 6- to 12-month charter rates for container ships from $27,000 to $33,000 per day, or 22 percent.

Scrubber installations are expected to continue throughout the first half of 2020. Clarksons sees 60 scrubbers Capesize installations as of June 25, 186 in January 2020, and 253 by mid-2020. It expects scrubbers on 8,000 TEU-plus container ships to total around 38 as of June 25, 123 in January 2020, and 159 by mid-2020. It sees VLCC scrubber installations at around 25 as of June 25, 100 in January 2020, and 130 by mid-2020.

In other words, even though the sulfur cap deadline is on January 1, 2020, ship owners that have opted for scrubbers as a solution will not be able to install all of those units in time, due to capacity constraints at shipyards and other factors. As a result, the rate tailwinds due to capacity removals will persist for months after the sulfur cap goes into effect.

All charts courtesy of Clarksons Platou Securities

Image Sourced From Pixabay

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 16:39:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
12:55pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : The Dutch Inland Waterways Network Is Reinventing Itself T..
PU
12:55pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Curaleaf Acquires 2 Businesses In Arizona For $25.5M
PU
12:45pPORT REPORT : China Records Solid Port Throughput Growth
PU
12:45pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : WWE Goes Back To The 'Attitude Era' To Try And Freshen Up ..
PU
12:40pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : IMO 2020 Prep Is Already Hiking Cost To Ship Cargo By Sea
PU
12:35pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : What's Driving The Rally At Small-Cap Biotech Dova?
PU
12:26pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Slack IPO Opens At $38.50 Per Share
PU
12:10pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : England Logistics Partners With Trucker Tools To Drive Out..
PU
12:05pICAHN TO OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Kick Out 4 Board Members, Change Company Charter
PU
11:45aREPORT : Howard Hughes Exploring Strategic Alternatives, Possible Sale
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 150 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,24%
P/E ratio 2019 29,08
P/E ratio 2020 24,11
EV / Sales 2019 10,6x
EV / Sales 2020 9,64x
Capitalization 11 816 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 3,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%11 816
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC12.20%47 658
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED19.51%43 909
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG18.91%26 040
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE35.65%24 368
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%19 632
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About