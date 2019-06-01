Log in
Cboe Global Markets : IMV Presents New Positive Data from Phase 2 Monotherapy Arm of Its Decide1 Trial in Advanced Ovarian Cancer and Continued Duration of Clinical Benefits to Patients with Progression Free Survival at #ASCO19

06/01/2019 | 03:59pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
IMV Presents New Positive Data from Phase 2 Monotherapy Arm of Its Decide1 Trial in Advanced Ovarian Cancer and Continued Duration of Clinical Benefits to Patients with Progression Free Survival at #ASCO19

Charles Gross 6/1/2019 2:22:07 PM

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) today announced that investigators shared new positive data for its DeCidE1 (DPX-Survivac with low dose Cyclophosphamide and Epacadostat) clinical trial at the 2019 American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

These new data are from the ongoing Phase 1b/2 trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of IMV's lead candidate DPX-Survivac and intermittent low-dose cyclophosphamide (CPA), with and without Incyte's IDO1 enzyme inhibitor epacadostat, in patients with advanced recurrent ovarian cancer. New data from evaluable patients from the phase 2 monotherapy arm of the trial indicated the potential for DPX-Survivac to impact solid tumor growth in hard to treat ovarian cancer patients. Longer-term follow-up from the phase 1b portion of the trial continued to demonstrate that the levels of survivin-specific T cells in the blood of patients - a measure of DPX-Survivac's novel mechanism of action (MOA) - correlated with durable clinical benefits.

Updated Clinical Data for DeCidE1

In a poster presentation, Janos L. Tanyi, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, provided an update on the clinical results from the first patients enrolled in the phase 2 monotherapy cohort. Researchers have enrolled 19 of 28 participants to date:

Of seven patients evaluable at data cut-off in the monotherapy arm, five showed signs of treatment benefits, including reduction of target lesions in two patients, while two patients progressed.
Within the group of four patients with low tumor burden - a potential predictor of response - three showed stable diseases including two reductions in tumor burden continuing the positive trend seen in earlier results.
All subjects evaluable for T cell responses (five of five) showed survivin specific T cell activation in the blood, four of five showed a robust response. IHC analysis for tumor infiltration is ongoing
Treatments have been well tolerated.
'We believe that immunotherapy can and should be an integral part of treatment options for hard-to-treat cancers, including solid tumor indications like ovarian cancer in which patients continue to maintain an urgent need for better outcomes,' said Frederic Ors, Chief Executive Officer, IMV Inc. 'We continue to accumulate evidence of DPX-Survivac's clinical activity in these patients and are encouraged by the multiple tumor shrinkages and long-lasting responses we have seen to date.'

The data also highlighted long-lasting responders from the phase 1b portion of the study with key takeaways as follows:

Prolonged duration of clinical benefits reaching up to more than two years, surpassing the progression-free survival to previous treatments, including platinum-based chemotherapy.
Long-lasting clinical benefits and high levels of survivin specific T cells are associated with long-term treatment;
One subject has received DPX-Survivac for more than 21 months so far. This finding is the longest duration of treatment for DPX-Survivac on record to date.
It is supportive of DPX Survivac's ability to maintain high levels of survivin-specific T cells in the blood over a prolonged period of time.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2019 19:58:07 UTC
