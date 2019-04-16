Log in
Cboe Global Markets : ISS Highlights Belief Boeing Chair, Pres, CEO Dennis Muilenburg Should Be Stripped Of His Dual Roles, Recommended Removal Of Co.'s Audit Committee Head Lawrence Kellner

0
04/16/2019 | 02:58pm EDT


ISS Highlights Belief Boeing Chair, Pres, CEO Dennis Muilenburg Should Be Stripped Of His Dual Roles, Recommended Removal Of Co.'s Audit Committee Head Lawrence Kellner

Benzinga Newsdesk      4/16/2019 1:20:21 PM

-Reuters citing FT


Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 185 M
EBIT 2019 749 M
Net income 2019 433 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,34%
P/E ratio 2019 25,28
P/E ratio 2020 21,81
EV / Sales 2019 9,52x
EV / Sales 2020 8,74x
Capitalization 10 900 M
