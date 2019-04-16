Log in
Cboe Global Markets Inc.

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Intel Says Does Not Expect To Launch 5G Modem Products In Smartphone Space, Including Those Originally Planned for 2020 Launches

0
04/16/2019 | 08:13pm EDT


Intel Says Does Not Expect To Launch 5G Modem Products In Smartphone Space, Including Those Originally Planned for 2020 Launches

Charles Gross      4/16/2019 6:36:04 PM

-Reuters


Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 00:12:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 185 M
EBIT 2019 749 M
Net income 2019 433 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,34%
P/E ratio 2019 25,28
P/E ratio 2020 21,81
EV / Sales 2019 9,52x
EV / Sales 2020 8,74x
Capitalization 10 900 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 106 $
Spread / Average Target 9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%10 900
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC4.39%44 488
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.26%43 771
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG7.58%24 250
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%22 527
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE19.72%22 258
