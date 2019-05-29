Log in
Cboe Global Markets : Intelsat Cancels Out Of Upcoming Conferences

05/29/2019 | 02:19pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Intelsat Cancels Out Of Upcoming Conferences

Tanzeel Akhtar 5/29/2019 12:38:47 PM

Intelsat (NYSE: I) shares traded lower as traders circulated chatter the company cancelled out of an upcoming conference.

An Intelsat spokesperson confirmed to Benzinga the group will no longer attend a Cowen conference as well as the Credit Suisse 21st Annual Communications Conference scheduled for June 4-5, citing 'an unexpected schedule conflict that precludes [the] ability to attend.'

Intelsat's stock traded down about 1.2 percent to $19.59 per share at time of publication.

Related Links:

JPMorgan Upgrades Intelsat, Says Investors Overreacted To C-Band Spectrum Sale Obstacles

Intelsat Reports Intelsat 29e Satellite Failure



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 18:18:09 UTC
