Cboe Global Markets : Intelsat Cancels Out Of Upcoming Conferences
05/29/2019 | 02:19pm EDT
Tanzeel Akhtar 5/29/2019 12:38:47 PM
Intelsat (NYSE: I) shares traded lower as traders circulated chatter the company cancelled out of an upcoming conference.
An Intelsat spokesperson confirmed to Benzinga the group will no longer attend a Cowen conference as well as the Credit Suisse 21st Annual Communications Conference scheduled for June 4-5, citing 'an unexpected schedule conflict that precludes [the] ability to attend.'
Intelsat's stock traded down about 1.2 percent to $19.59 per share at time of publication.