Cboe Global Markets : Investor Group Says Bed Bath & Beyond Q4 Earnings Show Why Co Needs New Leadership

04/10/2019 | 09:43pm EDT
Investor Group Says Bed Bath & Beyond Q4 Earnings Show Why Co Needs New Leadership

Charles Gross 4/10/2019 8:05:39 PM

Legion Partners Holdings, LLC ('Legion Partners Holdings' together with its affiliates, 'Legion Partners'), Macellum Advisors GP, LLC (together with its affiliates, 'Macellum'), and Ancora Advisors, LLC (together with its affiliates, 'Ancora' and, together with Legion Partners and Macellum, 'the Investor Group') today released the following statement on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s (NASDAQ: BBBY) ('Bed Bath' or the 'Company') fourth quarter 2018 earnings call:

'Bed Bath's fourth quarter earnings provided another example of why the Company needs new leadership. Under CEO Steven Temares' direction, the Company has fallen far behind retail peers and the operating deterioration is accelerating. Despite a rapidly growing e-commerce business, Bed Bath experienced another quarter of declining same-store sales.

We were deeply concerned to hear management suggest, during the fourth quarter call, that they were going to reduce coupon availability to improve profitability. Our proprietary consumer survey work indicates this is a risky path to pursue given the wide range of margin enhancing opportunities available for both reducing product sourcing costs and lowering SG&A in non-customer facing areas. In our view, it does not make sense to make any couponing adjustments prior to executing on initiatives that would fundamentally improve the in-store experience for customers and drive retail traffic.

The disappointing first quarter guidance consisting of accelerating declines in same-store sales and operating profit deterioration compared to managements' unsupported claims of progress serves as a stark reminder to us of how far removed from reality Mr. Temares and the Board have become. In our view, only the complete replacement of the Board and CEO will be sufficient to drive the necessary changes to produce lasting margin improvements and growth in earnings. This focus must include a strategic review that evaluates non-core assets and prioritizes reducing inventory levels.

We plan to release our detailed operational plan over the next two weeks and when shareholders have an opportunity to compare our initiatives, which will be fully quantified and sequenced to the recurring failed improvement efforts overseen by the current Board and CEO Steven Temares, it will be clear that the optimal path forward is removing the entire Board and hiring a new CEO. Shareholders deserve better - which is why Legion Partners Holdings has nominated sixteen highly-qualified, independent candidates to the Board at the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. We are committed to taking on the hard work necessary to make improvements at Bed Bath for the benefit of all stakeholders.'

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 01:42:08 UTC
