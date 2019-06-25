Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Jaguar Health Says It Has Regained Nasdaq Compliance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 02:56pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Jaguar Health Says It Has Regained Nasdaq Compliance

Tanzeel Akhtar 6/25/2019 1:18:28 PM

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) said Monday evening it has regained compliance with all applicable Nasdaq Stock Market listing standards.

Jaguar Health says it received a letter from the Nasdaq on June 21, confirming that the bid price deficiency of Jaguar has been fixed, and that the company is in compliance with all applicable listing standards.

Jaguar Health is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing sustainably derived gastrointestinal products.

Jaguar Health shares traded higher by 1.7% at $4.64 at time of publication.

Related Links:

Jaguar Health Spikes 50% After Subsidiary Receives Preclinical Services From NIAID

Acer Therapeutics Shares Plunge On FDA Complete Response Letter



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 18:55:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
03:21pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : US Dept Of Homeland Security Will Deploy Up To 89 Agents T..
PU
03:21pBEYOND MEAT OPTION ALERT : Fri $150 Calls Sweep (32) near the Ask: 504 @ $3.8 vs..
PU
03:16pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : CRISPR Therapeutics Shares Unaffected Amid Headline US Pat..
PU
03:01pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Federal Funds Futures Imply Traders See 65% Chance Fed Cut..
PU
03:01pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Tyson, Pilgrim's Pride Shares Dip On Volume Amid Report US..
PU
02:56pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Jaguar Health Says It Has Regained Nasdaq Compliance
PU
02:36pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : York Water 8-K Shows Pres, CEO Jeffrey Hines To Retire; CO..
PU
02:31pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Investors Sell The News Of IBM-Cloudera Rumor
PU
01:36pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Dustin Johnson, Kid Rock Hit Links As PGA Comes To Detroit..
PU
01:36pMID-DAY MARKET UPDATE : Allergan Jumps On Acquisition News; Conatus Pharmaceutic..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 150 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,22%
P/E ratio 2019 28,71
P/E ratio 2020 24,45
EV / Sales 2019 10,7x
EV / Sales 2020 9,77x
Capitalization 11 984 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC14.96%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.08%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG20.20%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE37.57%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About