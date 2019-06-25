Cboe Global Markets : Jaguar Health Says It Has Regained Nasdaq Compliance
06/25/2019
Jaguar Health Says It Has Regained Nasdaq Compliance
Tanzeel Akhtar
Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) said Monday evening it has regained compliance with all applicable Nasdaq Stock Market listing standards.
Jaguar Health says it received a letter from the Nasdaq on June 21, confirming that the bid price deficiency of Jaguar has been fixed, and that the company is in compliance with all applicable listing standards.
Jaguar Health is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing sustainably derived gastrointestinal products.
Jaguar Health shares traded higher by 1.7% at $4.64 at time of publication.