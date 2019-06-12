Cboe Global Markets : Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In BlackBerry And Pure Storage

Cboe - Market News Story

Craig Jones 6/12/2019 2:46:35 PM

On CNBC's 'Fast Money Halftime Report,' Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB). He said there are rumors an activist might be involved with the stock, so options traders are aggressively buying calls in the name.

They bought around 10,000 contracts of the June 8.50 calls on Tuesday and they added around 28,000 contracts on Wednesday. Najarian bought the calls and he is planning to hold them for a week.

Learn from Jon Najarian and other traders in person at the Benzinga Global Trading & Investing Summit June 20 in New York City!

Najarian has also noticed put options activity in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG). Traders were buying the July 15 puts, said Najarian. He followed the trade and he is going to own the puts for two weeks or a month.