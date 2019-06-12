Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In BlackBerry And Pure Storage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 04:24pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In BlackBerry And Pure Storage

Craig Jones 6/12/2019 2:46:35 PM

On CNBC's 'Fast Money Halftime Report,' Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB). He said there are rumors an activist might be involved with the stock, so options traders are aggressively buying calls in the name.

They bought around 10,000 contracts of the June 8.50 calls on Tuesday and they added around 28,000 contracts on Wednesday. Najarian bought the calls and he is planning to hold them for a week.

Learn from Jon Najarian and other traders in person at the Benzinga Global Trading & Investing Summit June 20 in New York City!

Najarian has also noticed put options activity in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG). Traders were buying the July 15 puts, said Najarian. He followed the trade and he is going to own the puts for two weeks or a month.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 20:23:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
04:54pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Lululemon Trades Higher On Q1 Earnings Beat, Raised Guidan..
PU
04:54pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : iCAD Reports Common Stock Offering, Size Not Disclosed
PU
04:44pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Luareate Education Reports Offering Of 10M Share Common St..
PU
04:44pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Seres Therapeutics Reports $60M Common Stock Offering
PU
04:44pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : SharpSpring Reports Proposed Secondary Public Offering By ..
PU
04:44pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Savara Says 'study showed statistically significant improv..
PU
04:39pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Tetraphase Pharma Reports Corporate Reorg To Maximize XERA..
PU
04:34pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : US Ag Secretary Perdue Says Farm Trade-Aide Payments Can B..
PU
04:24pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In BlackBerry A..
PU
04:24pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : J&J, Colgate-Palmolive Lose Verdict In Talc-Cancer Case
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 29,77
P/E ratio 2020 25,36
EV / Sales 2019 11,1x
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
Capitalization 12 426 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC12.76%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED15.84%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG20.96%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE34.12%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About