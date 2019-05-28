Log in
Cboe Global Markets : Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Salesforce

05/28/2019
Cboe - Market News Story
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Salesforce

Craig Jones 5/28/2019 12:41:08 PM

On CNBC's 'Fast Money Halftime Report,' Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM).

Learn from Jon Najarian and other traders in person at the Benzinga Global Trading & Investing Summit June 20 in New York City!

He noticed options traders were buying aggressively the June 157.50 calls in the first half of the session on Tuesday. Around 4,000 contracts were traded and they were paying around $5 for them. The trade breaks even at $162.50 or 3.83 percent above the current stock price. Najarian suggested it might be a good idea to turn the position in the call spread.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 18:18:03 UTC
