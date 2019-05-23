Log in
Cboe Global Markets : Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In XLE And DowDuPont

05/23/2019 | 03:28pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In XLE And DowDuPont

Craig Jones 5/23/2019 1:47:44 PM

On CNBC's 'Fast Money Halftime Report,' Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSE: XLE) and DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP).

He noticed a purchase of 50,000 contracts of the January 55 puts in Energy Select Sector SPDR and he decided to follow the trade. He is planning to hold the position until June.

Learn from Jon Najarian and other traders in person at the Benzinga Global Trading & Investing Summit June 20 in New York City!

DowDuPont dropped around 3 percent, but options traders are betting that it might bounce. They bought around 5,000 contracts of the September 32.50 calls. Najarian followed the trade and he is going to hold it for a month and a half.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 19:27:05 UTC
