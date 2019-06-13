Log in
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
Cboe Global Markets : KKR To Sell KCF Technologies To SKC For $1B

06/13/2019 | 09:24am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
KKR To Sell KCF Technologies To SKC For $1B

Tanzeel Akhtar 6/13/2019 7:47:59 AM

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKR) announced it will sell KCF Technologies to SK Group affiliate SKC for $1 billion.

KCFT produces copper foils and flexible copper clad laminates predominantly used in li-ion batteries for electric vehicle applications.

'We are proud to have worked with the management team and employees of KCFT to meaningfully grow the business and solidify the company's technological leadership over the past several years,' Chung Ho Park and Hyoung Seok Lim, Managing Directors at KKR Korea, said in a press release.

KKR made its investment in KCFT from its Asian Fund III. Further details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

KKR closed Wednesday's session at $24.10 per share.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 13:23:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 29,77
P/E ratio 2020 25,36
EV / Sales 2019 11,1x
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
Capitalization 12 426 M
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC13.47%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED13.39%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG20.96%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE33.14%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
