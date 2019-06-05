Cboe Global Markets : Kemper Prices 1.35M Share Public Offering of Common Stock for Gross Proceeds of ~$112.1M; ~$83.03/Share

Cboe - Market News Story

Charles Gross 6/5/2019 3:18:36 AM

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 1,350,000 shares of its common stock. Kemper has also granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 202,500 additional shares of its common stock. Credit Suisse is acting as sole underwriter for the offering.

Kemper expects gross proceeds from this offering of approximately $112.1 million (or approximately $128.9 million if the option to purchase additional shares of common stock is exercised in full). Kemper intends to use the net proceeds from this offering together with other funds to redeem all $150.0million aggregate principal amount of its 7.375% Subordinated Debentures due 2054.

This offering is expected to close on June 7, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.