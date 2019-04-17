Log in
Cboe Global Markets : Kiniksa Pharma Highlights Will Present Clinical, Preclinical Data For KPL-716 At Annual Meeting of the Society for Investigative Dermatology

04/17/2019 | 05:08pm EDT


Kiniksa Pharma Highlights Will Present Clinical, Preclinical Data For KPL-716 At Annual Meeting of the Society for Investigative Dermatology

Benzinga Newsdesk      4/17/2019 3:30:49 PM

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) ('Kiniksa'), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients with significant unmet medical need, today announced that it will present clinical and preclinical data for KPL-716, an investigational fully-human monoclonal antibody that targets oncostatin M receptor beta (OSMRβ), at the 77th Annual Meeting of the Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) at the Chicago Hilton in Chicago, IL.

'The results being presented at SID provide further scientific rationale for targeting OSMRβ and dual pathway inhibition of IL-31 and OSM via KPL-716 for the potential treatment of chronic pruritic diseases,' said Dr. John F. Paolini, MD, PhD, FACC, Chief Medical Officer at Kiniksa.
Presentations include:
KPL-716, Anti-OSMRβ Antibody, Reduced Pruritus in Atopic Dermatitis

  • Oral Presentation: Concurrent Mini-Symposium #4 on Thursday, May 9th, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Central Time in International Ballroom South
  • Poster Presentation: Poster Session III (#560) on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 from 12:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Central Time in Stevens Salons B/C/D
  • Lead Author: Zamaneh Mikhak, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Corp., Lexington, Massachusetts, USA

OSM Induction of Monocyte Chemoattractant Protein 1 (MCP-1) in Human Epidermal Keratinocytes is Inhibited by Anti-OSMRβ Monoclonal Antibody KPL-716

  • Poster Presentation: Poster Session I (#637) on Thursday, May 9th, 2019 from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Central Time in Stevens Salons B/C/D
  • E-Poster Presentation: E-Poster Discussions II on Friday, May 10th, 2019 from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Central Time in Continental Ballroom C
  • Lead Author: Carl D. Richards, McMaster Immunology Research Centre, McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

The OSMRβ Axis Identified in Prurigo Nodularis

  • Poster Presentation: Poster Session I (#202) on Thursday, May 9th, 2019 from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Central Time in Stevens Salons B/C/D
  • Lead Author: Zamaneh Mikhak, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Corp., Lexington, Massachusetts, USA

KPL-716, an OSMRβ Monoclonal Antibody, Reduces IL-31-Induced Scratching Behavior in Cynomolgus Monkeys: Establishment and Optimization of Pharmacokinetic/Pharmacodynamic Model

  • Poster Presentation: Poster Session II (#1002) on Friday, May 10th, 2019 from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Central Time in Stevens Salons B/C/D
  • Lead Author: Rohan Gandhi, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Corp., Lexington, Massachusetts, USA

Kiniksa intends to make the abstracts available through the Investors and Media section of its website (www.kiniksa.com) upon their publication in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology (JID) on Friday, April 19th, 2019.


Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 21:07:02 UTC
