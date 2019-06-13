Cboe Global Markets : Kinnevik Withdraws Public Offering of Shares in Millicom Due to Unfavorable Market Conditions

Cboe - Market News Story
Kinnevik Withdraws Public Offering of Shares in Millicom Due to Unfavorable Market Conditions
Charles Gross 6/13/2019 3:10:47 AM
Millicom International Cellular S.A. ('Millicom') announced today that its largest shareholder, Kinnevik AB and/or its affiliates (collectively, 'Kinnevik'), has informed the company of its decision to withdraw the previously announced public offering of 11 million shares of Millicom (NASDAQ: TIGO) due to unfavorable market conditions.
