Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Leveraged Chip ETFs Embody Trade War Volatility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 11:23am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Leveraged Chip ETFs Embody Trade War Volatility

ETF Professor 5/24/2019 9:41:02 AM

Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications gear maker, is one of the most identifiable companies caught in the crosshairs of the ongoing US/China trade flap. Swirling controversy around Huawei is pressuring the semiconductor industry and the related exchange traded funds, leading to an avalanche of activity in the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSE: SOXL) and the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSE: SOXS).

What Happened

The bullish SOXL tries to deliver triple the daily returns of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (XSOX) while the bearish SOXS attempts to replicate triple the daily inverse performance of that widely followed gauge of chip stocks.

Last week, the Commerce Department blacklisted Huwaei, essentially barring the company from buying chips from U.S. semiconductor makers. Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC), Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) and Xilinx Corp. (NASDAQ: XLNX), all top 10 holdings in the index SOXL and SOXS track, are among US-based companies that previously supplied chips to Huwaei.

With that in mind, it is not surprising that the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index is off 16.48 percent month-to-date.

Why It's Important

'Let's be clear - we are talking tens of billions of dollars impact,' C.J. Muse, senior equity research analyst at Evercore, said in a recent note. 'Loss of this business would slow down investments by U.S. chipmakers, thereby reducing the competitiveness of the U.S. semiconductor industry - and that is a national security issue that the U.S. government needs to consider as well.'

Not surprisingly, activity has recently been elevated in the leveraged SOXL and SOXS. For the five days ending Thursday, May 22, volume in the bullish SOXL was nearly 30 percent above the trailing 20-day average, good for the fifth-largest volume spike over that period among Direxion's leveraged funds, according to issuer data.

What's Next

The aforementioned U.S. chipmakers and along with Google parent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have suspended activity with Huwaei, but some traders are expecting the bullish SOXL to rebound.

For the 10 days ending May 22, traders plunked down nearly $114.5 million on the bullish SOXL while pulling $33.86 million from the bearish SOXS, according to Direxion data. Over those 10 days, SOXL was by far the top asset gatherer among the issuer's leveraged ETFs while SOXS was the worst offender in terms of assets lost.

Related Links

Push The Platform With This New ETF

Another Industry Pinched By Tariffs



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 15:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
11:28aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : After Holding Support In Rout, Stocks Look To Bounce Headi..
PU
11:23aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Leveraged Chip ETFs Embody Trade War Volatility
PU
10:53aMID-MORNING MARKET UPDATE : Markets Open Higher; Foot Locker Misses Q1 Estimates
PU
10:53aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Theresa May Resigns As U.K. Prime Minister
PU
10:53aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Chinese Ports Handle 4.3 Billion Tons Of Cargo
PU
10:23aGBP/USD : Borish Johnson Gets Ready To Replace Outgoing PM May
PU
10:18aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
PU
10:18aEUR/USD : Springing Back From The Abyss
PU
09:43aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Stamps.com Reports Its MetaPack Subsidiary Signed Global P..
PU
09:38aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Urban Tea Prices ~2.845M Share, Warrants Offering For Proc..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 151 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,23%
P/E ratio 2019 28,41
P/E ratio 2020 24,19
EV / Sales 2019 10,6x
EV / Sales 2020 9,74x
Capitalization 11 857 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 0,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%11 857
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC7.86%45 814
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.79%39 503
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG17.53%26 211
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE28.26%23 066
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%22 287
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About