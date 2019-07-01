Cboe Global Markets : Lonza to Acquire Sterile Fill and Finish Facility from Novartis; Financial Terms Not Disclosed

Charles Gross 7/1/2019 3:51:08 AM

Lonza today announced its entry into a binding contractual commitment for the purchase of a sterile drug product fill & finish facility from Novartis (NYSE: NVS). The closing is expected to take place within the coming months. The new facility, in Stein (CH) will enable Lonza Pharma & Biotech to build on existing parenteral drug product development and testing capabilities and offer an end-to-end service to its customers for clinical supply and launch. It will be the first sterile drug product fill and finish facility in Lonza's network.

The sterile, multi-product facility currently serves as the Novartis Center of Excellence for sterile clinical (phases 1 to 3) drug product manufacture. The facility has an excellent quality and safety track record and is cGMP approved. Following closing, Lonza will produce drug product at the facility for Novartis as well as providing capacity for additional customers.

Operational since 2009 the facility includes classified cleanroom areas for cGMP manufacture as well as office, lab space, utilities and storage. The facility will continue to perform sterile manufacturing including liquid and lyophilized dosage forms for up to 200L bulk volumes for clinical supply and commercial launch. Lonza will continue to employ the highly experienced team at the facility.

Since entering the field of drug product development services at the end of 2016, Lonza Pharma & Biotech has met considerable demand from the market and has already announced expansions at its sites in Basel and Visp (CH). From 2020 the group will expand development and testing labs into a larger building in Basel and expects its IbexTM Solutions fill and finish facility in Visp to be operational on-track from mid-2021. The new facility in Stein will be fully incorporated into Lonza's offering and will give pharma and biotech customers immediate access to the full range of development, testing and manufacturing services for parenterally administered medicines.