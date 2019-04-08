Cboe Global Markets : Madrigal Pharma Will Present Added Analyses Of Data From Phase 2 NASH Study With MGL-3196 At Int'l. Liver Congress

Madrigal Pharma Will Present Added Analyses Of Data From Phase 2 NASH Study With MGL-3196 At Int'l. Liver Congress

Benzinga Newsdesk 4/8/2019 5:50:59 AM

MRI-PDFF response (≥30% reduction in hepatic fat) at 12 weeks correlated with reduction in the ballooning and inflammation components of NAS and was predictive of NASH resolution on liver biopsy at 36 weeks --

-- The data suggest that reduction of hepatic fat is a critical component of NASH improvement and resolution --

CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn., April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) announced today that on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the International Liver Congress™ 2019, European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) in Vienna, further in depth analyses of the Phase 2 NASH study with MGL-3196 (resmetirom) will be presented. Resmetirom is currently in Phase 3 development for the treatment of NASH patients with stage 2-3 fibrosis (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT03900429).

Stephen Harrison, M.D., Principal Investigator of the resmetirom Phase 2 study, and Medical Director for Pinnacle Clinical Research, San Antonio, Texas, and Visiting Professor of Hepatology, Oxford University, will present the poster during an Oral ePoster Session: Fatty Liver Disease-Clinical on Thursday April 11, 12-1 PM CET, at Poster pod 4 on the ground floor, Hall B. The poster will also be on display in Saturday's poster session (SAT-347).

MGL-3196-05 (NCT02912260) was a 36-week multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo- controlled serial MRI-PDFF, paired liver biopsy study in adults with biopsy-confirmed NASH (NAS ≥4, FI-F3) and hepatic fat fraction ≥10%. In 12 week interim and 36 week final analyses, MGL-3196 (resmetirom) treated patients had significantly more reduction of liver fat compared with placebo on MRI-PDFF and up to 77% of resmetirom-treated patients showed at least a 30% reduction of liver fat (defined as a positive PDFF response) (p Dr. Harrison stated, 'These analyses show that positive MRI-PDFF responses correlate with reductions in hepatocyte ballooning, inflammation and NASH resolution on liver biopsy and are associated with decreases in ALT. The data suggest that reduction of hepatic fat is a critical component of NASH improvement and resolution.'

Rebecca Taub, M.D., Madrigal Chief Medical Officer, added, 'The steatosis score on liver biopsy, a non-continuous measure, does not always accurately reflect the reduction in liver fat following resmetirom treatment. Correlations between MRI-PDFF and a new measure of steatosis on biopsy slides, second harmonic generation (SHG), will also be presented on the poster as late-breaking data. These technologies provide more precise measurements of liver fat and offer the potential to more accurately predict a response to treatment.'