Cboe Global Markets : MannKind Presents Positive Afrezza Clinical Data from Three Studies at ADA 79th Scientific Sessions

06/09/2019 | 06:18pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
MannKind Presents Positive Afrezza Clinical Data from Three Studies at ADA 79th Scientific Sessions

Charles Gross 6/9/2019 4:37:29 PM

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) announced that new data from three different studies of Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder were released at the American Diabetes Association's 79thScientific Sessions, being heldJune 7-11, inSan Francisco, California.

Poster 1350-P: Safety and Pharmacokinetics of Technosphere Insulin in Pediatric Patients
MannKind will present a poster with initial information from its ongoing study of Safety and Pharmacokinetics of Technosphere Insulin (Afrezza) in Pediatric Patients ¹ on Monday, June 10. This study is the first step in preparation for a phase 3 safety and efficacy study.

Poster Highlights:

In pediatric patients, the rapid rise in insulin concentrations corresponded with early postprandial glucose control within the first hour post-dose. The profile is similar to that previously observed in adults.
Consistent with its safety profile in adults, Afrezza was generally well-tolerated in pediatric patients; most treatment emergent adverse events were of mild severity, and no severe hypoglycemia was observed.
These data will help guide the finalization of the protocol for a phase 3 safety and efficacy study.
'We are excited to share the progress of the ongoing pediatric study program,' saidDavid Kendall, M.D.,Chief Medical Officer ofMannKind. 'As is well known, type 1 diabetes is often diagnosed in children and adolescents, and these individuals will continue to require insulin therapy throughout their lives. Evaluating as quickly as possible the potential use of Afrezza in children and adolescents as an option for mealtime insulin therapy is a top priority for MannKind.'

Poster 136-LB: Effective Treatment of T2D Patients Uncontrolled on Multiple Diabetes Medications by Adding Afrezza® Mealtime Ultra-Rapid Insulin

Dr. Philip Levin and colleagues presented data from an independent study supported and funded by MannKind. Dr. Levin presented late-breaking clinical data on interim results of a study² showing how a fixed titration schedule can be implemented to achieve better time in range and reduction of overall A1c.

Late Breaking Poster Highlights:

Enrolled adult patients with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes on two or more therapies (orals/ basal/ GLPs) - with the addition of Afrezza at all meals by means of a rapid and ongoing titration protocol
Observed a mean decrease in A1c of ~1.6% (all subjects with A1c reduction over 12 weeks of study)
93% (13 of 14 subjects) achieved A1c below 8% (mean baseline A1c 9.1%)
Reduced hyperglycemia (>250mg/dL) by 74%
Increased time in range more than 75%; daily glucose decreased by ~50 mg/dL as measured by blinded continuous glucose monitoring
No significant difference in rates of hypoglycemia with the addition of Afrezza
'We are pleased to share the interim analysis from our independent investigator-initiated trial of Afrezza therapy.These preliminary data significantly advance our understanding of the potential clinical benefits and practical use of Afrezza therapy for those living with type 2 diabetes,' statedPhilip Levin, M.D. of Bay West Endocrinology Associates and MODEL Clinical Research in Baltimore, MD. 'Data generated to this point are encouraging and support the use of Afrezza as prandial therapy earlier in the treatment of type 2 diabetes.'

Oral Abstract

151-OR: Technosphere Insulin Provides Better Early Postprandial Glucose Control than Subcutaneous Rapid-Acting Analog

MannKind investigators also shared data at an oral presentation³ using mixed meal tolerance testing to assess glucose control, Afrezza dosing and overall safety in a cohort of individuals with type 1 diabetes.

Oral Presentation Highlights:

When compared to rapid acting injected insulin, Afrezza provided significantly better glucose control in the first two hours following the meal.
Even when adjusting the dose of Afrezza using up to two times the dose of injected insulin aspart, Afrezza treatment was associated with lower rates of overall and level 2 hypoglycemia - an observation that was particularly evident in the late (>2 hour) post-meal period.
Dr. Anne Peters, Clinical Professor of Medicine at the Keck School of Medicine at USC and Director of the USC Westside Center for Diabetes Care noted that 'the improved post-meal glucose levels and lower rates of low blood sugars seen in this study of individuals with type 1 diabetes support my growing clinical experience. The presentation of these data provides further evidence that proper dosing of Afrezza has the potential to safely and effectively get more patients into target range at meal times.'



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2019 22:17:05 UTC
