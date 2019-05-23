Cboe Global Markets : McDonald's Holds Back On Plant-Based Burger Trend

Cboe - Market News Story

Tanzeel Akhtar 5/23/2019 2:23:52 PM

McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) said Thursday that it is not sharing any plans to join the meatless burger trend, according to CNBC.

McDonald's shares were trading down 0.79 percent at $198.39 at the time of publication Thursday.

During the annual shareholder meeting for the Golden Arches, Chief Marketing Officer Silvia Lagnado said the company is monitoring plant-based meat alternatives but would not disclose any plans at this time, CNBC reported.

Global sales of the alternative meat substitutes like plant-based burgers could reach $140 billion annually in a decade, taking 10 percent of the $1.4-trillion world meat market, according to Barclays.

Los Angeles-based Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) is the newly public, $4.8-billion maker of a plant-based meat substitute. Beyond Meat showed volatility on increased volume on the McDonald's update Thursday.

Beyond Meat shares rallied and were more than 3-percent higher at $80.03 at the time of publication.

Related Links:

A Look At This Year's Top Restaurant Trends: Cannabis, Craft And Casual

How Beyond Meat Could Already Be Subject To Shorting Pressure

Photo by Bryan Hong/Wikimedia.