Cboe Global Markets : Medicenna Earlier Reported Presentation Of Clinical Validation Of IL4 Receptor As Biomarker For MDNA55 In Recurrent Glioblastoma

Benzinga Newsdesk 6/3/2019 9:01:26 AM

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ('Medicenna' or 'the Company') (TSX:MDNA, OTCQB:MDNAF), a clinical stage immunotherapy company developing first-in-class Superkines and Empowered Cytokines, presented a poster entitled 'MDNA55: A Locally Administered IL4 Guided Toxin as a Targeted Treatment for Recurrent Glioblastoma' at the 55th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) being held in Chicago, IL.

The presentation by Dr. Dina Randazzo of Duke University School of Medicine and a Principal Investigator in the Phase 2b clinical trial MDNA55-05, which recently completed its enrollment (N=46), focused on the development of a new biomarker test for the interleukin-4 receptor (IL4R) that may enable better selection and superior treatment outcomes for patients with recurrent glioblastoma ('rGBM'), a highly aggressive and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer.

Highlights from the presentation, encompassing 18 of 21 subjects enrolled in the low dose cohort of the trial and with IL4R results, are summarized below:

75% (6 of 8) of subjects with moderate to high IL4R (IL4R+ve) expression show disease control (tumor shrinkage or tumor stabilization from baseline) without clinical decline on assessment of imaging data within 90 days following a single treatment with MDNA55. This is compared to 25% (2 of 8) in subjects with no/low IL4R (IL4R-ve ) expression. Sixteen of 18 subjects were evaluable for tumor response.

100% (8 of 8) of IL4R+ve subjects show disease control compared to 38% (3 of 8) of IL4R-ve subjects, following initial pseudoprogression in some subjects.

IL4R expression appears to be predictive of a more aggressive form of GBM. Patients with IL4R+ve GBM at initial diagnosis had a shorter time to relapse (10.5 months) when compared to subjects with IL4R-ve GBM (18.1 months).

Significantly longer survival (p = 0.0147) was seen in IL4R+ve subjects (mOS = 15.2 months) compared to IL4R-ve subjects (mOS = 8.1 months) after one treatment with MDNA55, despite their more aggressive form of the disease.

Survival rates at 6, 9, and 12 months were 100%, 88% and 60% versus 70%, 30%, and 20%, for IL4R+ve vs. IL4R-ve subjects, respectively.

IL4R is over-expressed in nearly 75% of Central Nervous System ('CNS') tumors, including GBM, but not in normal brain.

IL4R expression levels at initial diagnosis of GBM is retained or increased at recurrence.

'Treatment options for recurrent GBM are very limited and the survival of rGBM patients currently is dismal at 6-9 months1-3. Treatment with targeted therapies such as MDNA55 may provide new hope for this under-served population and can help determine a role for IL4R as a biomarker for more aggressive forms of GBM,' states Dr. Dina Randazzo, Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery at Duke University School of Medicine.

'Developing an IL4R companion diagnostic for use alongside MDNA55 could help us determine which patients will receive optimal therapeutic benefit from MDNA55 treatment,' states Dr. Martin Bexon, Head of Clinical Development at Medicenna. 'These early validation data appear to show an impressive prolongation of survival and tumor control in subjects with IL4R expressing tumors. They are certainly encouraging results and offer promise for patients with aggressive forms of rGBM.'

One of the aims of the study was to determine whether expression of the IL4R on the surface of GBM cells would be a suitable biomarker and target for treatment with MDNA55, an IL4R-directed toxin. In addition to the results summarized above, the poster highlighted the development and qualification of an immunohistochemistry (IHC)-based assay for IL4R. For clinical validation, the assay was used to retrospectively test subjects for IL4R expression levels in the Phase 2b clinical trial, MDNA55-05. Biopsy samples are categorized into four groups based on H-Score (representing no/low to very high expression of IL4R). The poster also described the validation of the of assay and explored the relevance of IL4R expression levels to patient outcomes using preserved tumor tissue collected at first diagnosis of GBM.

Enrolment into the Phase 2b MDNA55-05 trial has been completed. Preliminary top-line response data will be presented at a conference this month.

